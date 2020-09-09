Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) Upgraded to Overweight at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Piper Sandler currently has $112.00 target price on the insurance provider’s stock, up from their prior target price of $100.00.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. UBS Group cut their price target on Reinsurance Group of America from $136.00 to $93.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. ValuEngine lowered Reinsurance Group of America from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a hold rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of Reinsurance Group of America in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Reinsurance Group of America from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Reinsurance Group of America from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $89.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $114.88.

Shares of RGA stock opened at $97.01 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $91.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.96. Reinsurance Group of America has a 12 month low of $55.39 and a 12 month high of $169.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.94 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.04) by $2.40. Reinsurance Group of America had a return on equity of 5.79% and a net margin of 3.99%. The firm had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.57 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Reinsurance Group of America will post 7.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. Reinsurance Group of America’s dividend payout ratio is 20.97%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RGA. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 277.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,210,889 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $173,422,000 after acquiring an additional 1,624,677 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 14.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,002,279 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $549,258,000 after acquiring an additional 908,747 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 1,649.8% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 657,397 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $51,566,000 after acquiring an additional 619,827 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 478.6% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 694,353 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $58,423,000 after acquiring an additional 574,345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 147.8% during the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 717,778 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $56,303,000 after acquiring an additional 428,170 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.06% of the company’s stock.

About Reinsurance Group of America

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. It offers individual and group life and health insurance products, including term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products, as well as asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products.

