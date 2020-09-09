Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Immunic (IMUX)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Immunic (NASDAQ: IMUX):

8/26/2020 – Immunic was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

8/26/2020 – Immunic was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

8/25/2020 – Immunic is now covered by analysts at Piper Sandler. They set an “overweight” rating and a $71.00 price target on the stock.

8/21/2020 – Immunic had its price target lowered by analysts at HC Wainwright from $60.00 to $56.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/7/2020 – Immunic is now covered by analysts at Roth Capital. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock.

8/6/2020 – Immunic had its price target raised by analysts at LADENBURG THALM/SH SH from $50.00 to $57.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/3/2020 – Immunic had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $40.00 to $61.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/3/2020 – Immunic had its price target raised by analysts at HC Wainwright from $45.00 to $60.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/27/2020 – Immunic had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush. They now have a $58.00 price target on the stock.

7/22/2020 – Immunic was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

7/20/2020 – Immunic is now covered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock.

7/12/2020 – Immunic had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush. They now have a $58.00 price target on the stock.

IMUX stock traded up $1.23 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.89. 6,239 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 699,547. Immunic has a twelve month low of $4.19 and a twelve month high of $23.39. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $205.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.18 and a beta of 2.77.

Immunic (NASDAQ:IMUX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.90) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by ($0.28). Research analysts anticipate that Immunic will post -2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Daniel Vitt sold 6,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.68, for a total value of $92,484.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, COO Manfred Groeppel sold 5,650 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.58, for a total value of $82,377.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 12.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in Immunic in the second quarter worth $25,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in Immunic in the second quarter worth $78,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Immunic by 303.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 7,814 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Immunic by 78.9% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 4,769 shares during the period. Finally, Leap Investments LP bought a new position in Immunic in the second quarter worth $139,000. 28.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Immunic, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing a pipeline of selective oral immunology therapies for treating chronic inflammatory and autoimmune diseases, including ulcerative colitis, Crohn's disease, relapsing-remitting multiple sclerosis, and psoriasis. Its lead development program is IMU-838, a selective immune modulator that inhibits the intracellular metabolism of activated immune cells by blocking the enzyme DHODH, which is in phase II clinical development for treatment of ulcerative colitis and relapsing-remitting multiple sclerosis.

