Raymond James Increases Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) Price Target to $400.00

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) had its target price raised by analysts at Raymond James from $335.00 to $400.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “strong-buy” rating on the apparel retailer’s stock. Raymond James’ target price points to a potential upside of 14.35% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $283.00 to $334.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $365.00 to $396.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $215.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Argus lifted their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $270.00 to $360.00 in a report on Monday, June 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and issued a $192.00 target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $349.18.

Shares of LULU opened at $349.80 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Lululemon Athletica has a 52-week low of $128.85 and a 52-week high of $399.90. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $349.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $273.66. The company has a market capitalization of $47.06 billion, a PE ratio of 79.14, a P/E/G ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.14.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, September 8th. The apparel retailer reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $902.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $847.38 million. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 15.01% and a return on equity of 33.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.96 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Lululemon Athletica will post 4.24 EPS for the current year.

In other Lululemon Athletica news, EVP Celeste Burgoyne sold 4,723 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.52, for a total transaction of $1,438,247.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,064,645.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michelle Sun Choe sold 4,744 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.15, for a total transaction of $1,480,839.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,236,995.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,835 shares of company stock worth $3,034,021. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new position in Lululemon Athletica during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Lululemon Athletica by 100.0% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 94 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in Lululemon Athletica during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 511.6% in the 1st quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 263 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. 83.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women, men, and female youth. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits; and athletic wear for female youth.

