Rational (FRA:RAA) PT Set at €400.00 by Royal Bank of Canada

Rational (FRA:RAA) has been assigned a €400.00 ($470.59) target price by Royal Bank of Canada in a report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 31.91% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Warburg Research set a €450.00 ($529.41) target price on shares of Rational and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. DZ Bank restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Rational in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €400.00 ($470.59) target price on shares of Rational and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Independent Research set a €430.00 ($505.88) target price on shares of Rational and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €420.00 ($494.12) target price on shares of Rational and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €475.00 ($558.82).

FRA RAA opened at €587.50 ($691.18) on Monday. Rational has a 52 week low of €428.33 ($503.92) and a 52 week high of €595.02 ($700.02). The company has a 50-day moving average price of €528.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €506.24.

RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft develops, produces, and sells professional cooking appliances for industrial kitchens. It operates in two segments, RATIONAL and FRIMA. The RATIONAL segment offers combi-steamers, such as SelfCookingCenter and CombiMaster Plus; and care products for combi-steamers. The FRIMA segment provides the VarioCooking Center, a multifunctional cooking appliance that cooks in liquids or direct contact with heat.

