Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR) was downgraded by BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

RDWR has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Radware from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Oppenheimer started coverage on Radware in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Radware in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Radware presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.33.

Shares of Radware stock traded up $0.29 on Wednesday, hitting $24.61. 604 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 190,239. Radware has a one year low of $16.02 and a one year high of $26.99. The company has a fifty day moving average of $25.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.51. The company has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.85.

Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The information technology services provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. Radware had a return on equity of 5.88% and a net margin of 7.12%. The company had revenue of $58.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Radware will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cadian Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Radware by 0.3% in the second quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP now owns 3,798,031 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $89,596,000 after purchasing an additional 11,955 shares during the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. increased its position in shares of Radware by 23.8% during the first quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,836,453 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $37,783,000 after acquiring an additional 352,585 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Radware by 16.8% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,561,193 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $40,079,000 after acquiring an additional 224,906 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Radware by 450.6% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,174,744 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $24,752,000 after acquiring an additional 961,378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rice Hall James & Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Radware by 75.1% during the first quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 1,107,536 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $23,336,000 after acquiring an additional 474,973 shares during the last quarter. 72.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Radware Ltd. develops, manufactures, and markets cyber security and application delivery solutions for applications in physical, virtual, cloud, and software defined data centers worldwide. The company offers DefensePro, a real-time network attack prevention device; AppWall, a Web application firewall; and DefenseFlow, a cyber-command and control application.

