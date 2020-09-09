Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX) Cut to “Strong Sell” at BidaskClub

Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX) was downgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Quanterix from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Quanterix in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Quanterix from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Quanterix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Quanterix presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.75.

Shares of QTRX traded up $1.21 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $31.94. 137 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 208,510. The firm has a market cap of $881.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.24 and a beta of 1.78. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.34. Quanterix has a 12-month low of $10.90 and a 12-month high of $37.77. The company has a quick ratio of 5.32, a current ratio of 6.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

In other Quanterix news, Director Martin D. Madaus sold 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.24, for a total transaction of $83,968.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, SVP David C. Duffy sold 1,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.39, for a total transaction of $45,659.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 55,028 shares of company stock valued at $1,663,518. Insiders own 25.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Quanterix by 23.2% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 249,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,836,000 after purchasing an additional 47,023 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Quanterix by 19.2% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 103,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,838,000 after purchasing an additional 16,725 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Quanterix by 38.4% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 28,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $782,000 after purchasing an additional 7,932 shares during the last quarter. Marathon Capital Management bought a new stake in Quanterix during the second quarter valued at $1,045,000. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in Quanterix during the second quarter valued at $204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.50% of the company’s stock.

Quanterix Company Profile

Quanterix Corporation, a life sciences company, develops and markets ultra-sensitive digital immunoassay platform that advances precision health for life sciences research and diagnostics in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers Simoa HD-1 instrument, a sensitive automated multiplex protein detection platform; and SR-X instrument that enables researchers to apply Simoa detection technology in various applications, including direct detection of nucleic acids.

