Quadrise Fuels International (LON:QFI) Receives House Stock Rating from Shore Capital

Quadrise Fuels International (LON:QFI)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating restated by equities researchers at Shore Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Digital Look reports.

Separately, Peel Hunt reiterated an “under review” rating on shares of Quadrise Fuels International in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th.

Get Quadrise Fuels International alerts:

Shares of Quadrise Fuels International stock opened at GBX 2.72 ($0.04) on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $28.67 million and a P/E ratio of -5.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.33. Quadrise Fuels International has a 12 month low of GBX 1.06 ($0.01) and a 12 month high of GBX 5.95 ($0.08). The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 2.36 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1.93.

Quadrise Fuels International plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets emulsion fuel for use in power generation, industrial and marine diesel engines, and steam generation applications in the United Kingdom. It produces oil-in-water emulsion-based asphalts and fuels through its Multiphase Superfine Atomised Residue technology as a substitute for conventional heavy fuel oil.

Read More: Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Quadrise Fuels International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quadrise Fuels International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.