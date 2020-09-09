Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) Given New $160.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) had its target price boosted by Piper Sandler from $150.00 to $160.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price target indicates a potential upside of 40.22% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Qorvo from $115.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 6th. BidaskClub upgraded Qorvo from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 6th. Charter Equity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Qorvo in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Qorvo in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded Qorvo from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $126.00.

QRVO opened at $114.11 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $13.58 billion, a PE ratio of 34.37, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 4.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business has a 50 day moving average of $126.47 and a 200-day moving average of $104.70. Qorvo has a 52 week low of $67.54 and a 52 week high of $136.06.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $787.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $729.91 million. Qorvo had a return on equity of 16.10% and a net margin of 12.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.36 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Qorvo will post 5.75 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Robert A. Bruggeworth sold 4,555 shares of Qorvo stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.40, for a total value of $598,527.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 179,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,592,475.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert A. Bruggeworth sold 8,762 shares of Qorvo stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.38, for a total value of $1,151,151.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 171,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,507,101.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 23,984 shares of company stock valued at $3,007,646. Corporate insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Qorvo in the first quarter worth $31,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Qorvo during the second quarter valued at about $52,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its holdings in Qorvo by 32.5% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 620 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Qorvo during the second quarter valued at about $88,000. Finally, Virtus Alternative Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in Qorvo during the second quarter valued at about $91,000. 85.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Qorvo Company Profile

Qorvo, Inc provides radio frequency (RF) solutions and technologies for mobile device, infrastructure, and defense and aerospace applications worldwide. It operates through Mobile Products (MP) and Infrastructure and Defense Products (IDP) segments. The MP segment offers cellular RF and WiFi solutions, bulk acoustic wave (BAW) and surface acoustic wave (SAW) filters, power amplifiers (PAs), low noise amplifiers (LNAs), switches, multi-band PAs and transmit modules, RF power management integrated circuits, diversity receive modules, antenna switch modules, antenna tuning and control solutions, modules incorporating PAs and duplexers, and modules incorporating switches, PAs, and duplexers.

