Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) Given New $125.00 Price Target at UBS Group

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) had its target price raised by stock analysts at UBS Group from $122.00 to $125.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. UBS Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 1.07% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Qorvo from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Qorvo from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Qorvo from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on shares of Qorvo from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Qorvo from $115.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.86.

Shares of QRVO traded up $9.57 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $123.68. The stock had a trading volume of 34,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,071,825. Qorvo has a 1 year low of $67.54 and a 1 year high of $136.06. The firm has a market cap of $13.58 billion, a PE ratio of 37.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 4.08 and a quick ratio of 3.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $126.47 and its 200 day moving average is $104.70.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.37. Qorvo had a net margin of 12.05% and a return on equity of 16.10%. The business had revenue of $787.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $729.91 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.36 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Qorvo will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Steven E. Creviston sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.90, for a total value of $217,800.00. Also, VP James L. Klein sold 1,440 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.56, for a total transaction of $153,446.40. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 23,984 shares of company stock worth $3,007,646. 0.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Qorvo in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Qorvo during the second quarter worth about $52,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its stake in Qorvo by 32.5% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 620 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Qorvo during the second quarter worth about $88,000. Finally, Virtus Alternative Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in Qorvo during the second quarter worth about $91,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.94% of the company’s stock.

Qorvo, Inc provides radio frequency (RF) solutions and technologies for mobile device, infrastructure, and defense and aerospace applications worldwide. It operates through Mobile Products (MP) and Infrastructure and Defense Products (IDP) segments. The MP segment offers cellular RF and WiFi solutions, bulk acoustic wave (BAW) and surface acoustic wave (SAW) filters, power amplifiers (PAs), low noise amplifiers (LNAs), switches, multi-band PAs and transmit modules, RF power management integrated circuits, diversity receive modules, antenna switch modules, antenna tuning and control solutions, modules incorporating PAs and duplexers, and modules incorporating switches, PAs, and duplexers.

