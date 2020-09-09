QAD (NASDAQ:QADA) Rating Lowered to Sell at BidaskClub

QAD (NASDAQ:QADA) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of QAD in a report on Friday, August 21st. TheStreet raised QAD from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. ValuEngine lowered QAD from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered QAD from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on QAD from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. QAD presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.75.

Shares of QAD stock traded up $0.49 on Wednesday, reaching $41.54. 203 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 59,288. QAD has a one year low of $28.21 and a one year high of $54.54. The company has a 50-day moving average of $42.48 and a 200 day moving average of $42.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market capitalization of $839.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4,125.13 and a beta of 1.05.

QAD (NASDAQ:QADA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 26th. The software maker reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.29. QAD had a return on equity of 0.50% and a net margin of 0.06%. Analysts predict that QAD will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Daniel Lender sold 8,523 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.02, for a total transaction of $349,613.46. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 179,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,353,163.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Anton Chilton sold 10,067 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.12, for a total value of $434,089.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,031 shares in the company, valued at $2,545,416.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 46.14% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of QAD by 1.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 849,185 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $33,907,000 after acquiring an additional 12,768 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in shares of QAD by 41.3% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 706,300 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,203,000 after buying an additional 206,371 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of QAD by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 636,646 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,281,000 after purchasing an additional 31,493 shares during the period. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of QAD by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 429,660 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $17,156,000 after purchasing an additional 29,272 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of QAD by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 365,514 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $14,594,000 after purchasing an additional 62,353 shares during the period. 48.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

QAD Inc provides enterprise software solutions for manufacturing companies in the automotive, life sciences, consumer products, food and beverage, high technology, and industrial products industries worldwide. The company offers QAD Enterprise Applications, an integrated suite of software applications, which support the core business processes.

