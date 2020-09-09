Q4 2020 EPS Estimates for Ashland Global Holdings Inc (NYSE:ASH) Raised by Analyst

Ashland Global Holdings Inc (NYSE:ASH) – Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q4 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Ashland Global in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, September 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander now anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $1.11 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.76. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Ashland Global’s FY2021 earnings at $4.90 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $5.70 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.45 EPS.

Get Ashland Global alerts:

Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $574.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $574.61 million. Ashland Global had a positive return on equity of 4.79% and a negative net margin of 4.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share.

ASH has been the subject of a number of other reports. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on shares of Ashland Global from $75.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on shares of Ashland Global from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Ashland Global from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 24th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Ashland Global from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their price target on shares of Ashland Global from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.00.

ASH stock opened at $73.37 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $76.65 and a 200 day moving average of $66.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a PE ratio of -41.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Ashland Global has a 52 week low of $38.88 and a 52 week high of $81.82.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ASH. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ashland Global during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ashland Global during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ashland Global during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Ashland Global during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Ashland Global by 180.9% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,073 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares in the last quarter. 92.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 31st. Ashland Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.00%.

Ashland Global Company Profile

Ashland Global Holdings Inc provides specialty chemical solutions worldwide. The company's Specialty Ingredients segment offers products, technologies, and resources for solving formulation and product-performance challenges. It provides solutions using natural, synthetic, and semisynthetic polymers derived from cellulose ethers, vinyl pyrrolidones, acrylic polymers, polyester and polyurethane-based adhesives, and plant and seed extracts.

Featured Story: Benefits of owning preferred stock

Receive News & Ratings for Ashland Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ashland Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.