Q3 2020 EPS Estimates for Weyerhaeuser Co Raised by Seaport Global Securities (NYSE:WY)

Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY) – Equities research analysts at Seaport Global Securities upped their Q3 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research report issued on Thursday, September 3rd. Seaport Global Securities analyst M. Weintraub now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $0.50 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.40. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Weyerhaeuser’s FY2021 earnings at $1.10 EPS.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 4.67% and a return on equity of 3.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $26.50 to $28.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $23.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. DA Davidson lowered shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company. in a report on Saturday, June 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.44.

NYSE WY opened at $28.09 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Weyerhaeuser has a 12-month low of $13.10 and a 12-month high of $31.58. The firm has a market cap of $21.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.51 and a beta of 1.96.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WY. Campbell Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Estabrook Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 51.4% during the second quarter. Estabrook Capital Management now owns 1,325 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Watson Rebecca bought a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Milestone Advisory Partners bought a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 248.9% during the second quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,640 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.46% of the company’s stock.

In other Weyerhaeuser news, SVP James A. Kilberg sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.50, for a total value of $1,067,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control 12.2 million acres of timberlands in the U.S., and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

