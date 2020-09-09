Q3 2020 EPS Estimates for Intercontinental Exchange Inc Decreased by Piper Sandler (NYSE:ICE)

Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE) – Piper Sandler dropped their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Intercontinental Exchange in a note issued to investors on Thursday, September 3rd. Piper Sandler analyst R. Repetto now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.97 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.99. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Intercontinental Exchange’s FY2020 earnings at $4.36 EPS.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 29.01% and a return on equity of 14.18%. Intercontinental Exchange’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.94 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Intercontinental Exchange from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $102.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $116.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Intercontinental Exchange currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.07.

Shares of ICE stock opened at $98.82 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $54.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.59. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $100.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.60. Intercontinental Exchange has a 52 week low of $63.51 and a 52 week high of $106.99.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ICE. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 280.8% during the 1st quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,990,288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $322,216,000 after purchasing an additional 2,942,430 shares during the last quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP lifted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 53.6% during the 1st quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 8,111,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $654,987,000 after purchasing an additional 2,830,800 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 36.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,107,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $467,813,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375,445 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,644,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $791,799,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129,983 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 60.9% during the first quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,749,766 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $222,044,000 after buying an additional 1,040,698 shares in the last quarter. 87.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, CFO Scott A. Hill sold 39,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.36, for a total transaction of $4,193,328.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 185,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,575,045.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Benjamin Jackson sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.03, for a total value of $95,030.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 162,469 shares of company stock valued at $15,979,493 over the last three months. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates in two segments, Trading and Clearing; and Data and Listings.

