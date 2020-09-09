Q3 2020 EPS Estimates for Chromadex Corp (NASDAQ:CDXC) Boosted by Oppenheimer

Chromadex Corp (NASDAQ:CDXC) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer raised their Q3 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Chromadex in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, September 2nd. Oppenheimer analyst B. Nagel now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.10) per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.11). Oppenheimer currently has a “Buy” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Chromadex’s FY2020 earnings at ($0.37) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.11) EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.21 EPS.

Get Chromadex alerts:

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on CDXC. BidaskClub upgraded Chromadex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Chromadex in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target (up previously from $6.00) on shares of Chromadex in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chromadex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.25 price target for the company in a report on Monday, June 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.31.

Shares of CDXC opened at $4.42 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $278.54 million, a PE ratio of -10.28 and a beta of 1.73. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.03 and its 200 day moving average is $4.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Chromadex has a 12-month low of $2.50 and a 12-month high of $5.80.

Chromadex (NASDAQ:CDXC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $15.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.56 million. Chromadex had a negative return on equity of 103.66% and a negative net margin of 46.86%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CDXC. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Chromadex by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 698,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,277,000 after purchasing an additional 16,124 shares during the period. Sargent Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chromadex by 683.3% in the 1st quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 94,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 82,000 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Chromadex by 46.1% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 3,789 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Chromadex by 123.1% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 7,019 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Chromadex by 92.5% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 20,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 9,900 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.93% of the company’s stock.

Chromadex Company Profile

ChromaDex Corporation operates as a nutraceutical company. The company offers Nicotinamide riboside (NIAGEN), a novel form of vitamin B3 for enhancing nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide (NAD) level used for healthy aging; and Immulina, a spirulina extract and compound, which is used for improving human immune function.

Featured Article: What Is An Exchange-Traded Fund (ETF)?

Receive News & Ratings for Chromadex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chromadex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.