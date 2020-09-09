Prudential (LON:PRU) Receives “Buy” Rating from Barclays

Barclays reissued their buy rating on shares of Prudential (LON:PRU) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 1,532 ($20.02) price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group restated a buy rating and set a GBX 1,350 ($17.64) price target on shares of Prudential in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 1,200 ($15.68) target price on Prudential and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Prudential from GBX 1,619 ($21.16) to GBX 1,626 ($21.25) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 1,490 ($19.47) price objective on shares of Prudential and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,400 ($18.29) target price on shares of Prudential in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 1,408.93 ($18.41).

Get Prudential alerts:

PRU stock opened at GBX 1,159 ($15.14) on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,197.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1,137.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.24 billion and a PE ratio of 214.63. Prudential has a twelve month low of GBX 12.37 ($0.16) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,509 ($19.72).

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 20th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.32%. Prudential’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 462.96%.

In related news, insider Philip Remnant acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 1,286 ($16.80) per share, for a total transaction of £12,860 ($16,803.87). Also, insider Shriti Vadera acquired 44,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 1,201 ($15.69) per share, with a total value of £528,440 ($690,500.46). In the last quarter, insiders purchased 45,030 shares of company stock worth $54,167,065.

About Prudential

Prudential plc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of retail financial products and services, and asset management services in Asia, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and Africa. The company offers health and protection, as well as other life insurance products, including participating business; mutual funds; and personal lines property and casualty insurance, group insurance, and institutional fund management services.

See Also: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.