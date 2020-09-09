Prudential (LON:PRU) PT Set at GBX 1,182 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Prudential (LON:PRU) received a GBX 1,182 ($15.44) price objective from equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 1.98% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,350 ($17.64) price target on shares of Prudential in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Barclays dropped their price target on Prudential from GBX 1,463 ($19.12) to GBX 1,440 ($18.82) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 24th. UBS Group set a GBX 1,460 ($19.08) price target on Prudential and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Prudential from GBX 1,619 ($21.16) to GBX 1,626 ($21.25) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, Shore Capital restated an “under review” rating on shares of Prudential in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Prudential presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 1,408.93 ($18.41).

Shares of PRU stock opened at GBX 1,159 ($15.14) on Monday. Prudential has a fifty-two week low of GBX 12.37 ($0.16) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,509 ($19.72). The firm has a market capitalization of $30.24 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 215.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.35, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 2.25. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1,197.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1,137.28.

In other news, insider Mark FitzPatrick sold 37,452 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,260 ($16.46), for a total value of £471,895.20 ($616,614.66). Also, insider Shriti Vadera acquired 44,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 1,201 ($15.69) per share, with a total value of £528,440 ($690,500.46). Insiders acquired 45,030 shares of company stock valued at $54,167,065 over the last three months.

Prudential plc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of retail financial products and services, and asset management services in Asia, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and Africa. The company offers health and protection, as well as other life insurance products, including participating business; mutual funds; and personal lines property and casualty insurance, group insurance, and institutional fund management services.

