Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE:PRU) Position Cut by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. trimmed its stake in Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE:PRU) by 3.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 32,809,551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,114,130 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 8.31% of Prudential Financial worth $1,998,103,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Prudential Financial by 954.5% in the second quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 46.0% during the first quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Tarbox Family Office Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 59.5% during the second quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Prudential Financial during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Prudential Financial in the second quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

In other Prudential Financial news, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 5,334 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.54, for a total value of $370,926.36. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 27,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,932,099.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:PRU traded up $0.56 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $68.38. The stock had a trading volume of 4,282 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,829,633. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $27.54 billion, a PE ratio of -110.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.69. Prudential Financial Inc has a 12-month low of $38.62 and a 12-month high of $97.24. The company’s 50 day moving average is $67.42 and its 200-day moving average is $62.17.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.13. Prudential Financial had a negative net margin of 0.25% and a positive return on equity of 6.13%. The company had revenue of $13.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.03 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Prudential Financial Inc will post 9.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 25th will be given a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 24th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.43%. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is 37.64%.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Prudential Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $67.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.62.

Prudential Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services. It operates through PGIM, U.S. Workplace Solutions, U.S. Individual Solutions, and International Insurance divisions. The PGIM division offers an array of asset management and advisory services related to public and private fixed income, public equity and real estate, commercial mortgage origination and servicing, and mutual funds and other retail services to institutional, private, and sub-advisory clients, as well as to insurance company separate accounts, government sponsored entities, and the general account.

