Prospect Capital (NASDAQ:PSEC) Upgraded to “Hold” at BidaskClub

Prospect Capital (NASDAQ:PSEC) was upgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on PSEC. ValuEngine raised Prospect Capital from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Prospect Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet raised shares of Prospect Capital from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on shares of Prospect Capital in a report on Thursday, June 25th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $4.50 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $5.13.

Shares of PSEC stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $5.04. 3,227 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,329,288. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.07 and its 200-day moving average is $4.93. The company has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -100.80 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Prospect Capital has a fifty-two week low of $3.67 and a fifty-two week high of $6.76.

Prospect Capital (NASDAQ:PSEC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16. Prospect Capital had a positive return on equity of 8.55% and a negative net margin of 2.60%. Equities analysts anticipate that Prospect Capital will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Prospect Capital by 1.7% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 201,721 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $857,000 after purchasing an additional 3,370 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Prospect Capital by 1.0% in the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 408,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,088,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Prospect Capital by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 3,971 shares in the last quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Prospect Capital by 41.8% during the 1st quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 15,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 4,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Prospect Capital by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 293,570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,484,000 after acquiring an additional 5,048 shares in the last quarter. 10.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Prospect Capital

Prospect Capital Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in middle market, mature, mezzanine finance, later stage, emerging growth, leveraged buyouts, refinancing, acquisitions, recapitalizations, turnaround, growth capital, development, capital expenditures and subordinated debt tranches of collateralized loan obligations, cash flow term loans, market place lending and bridge transactions.

