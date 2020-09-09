Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) vs. CRYO-CELL International (NASDAQ:CCEL) Financial Comparison

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) and CRYO-CELL International (OTCMKTS:CCEL) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations and risk.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Progyny and CRYO-CELL International’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Progyny $229.68 million 10.40 -$8.57 million $0.11 252.55 CRYO-CELL International $31.80 million 1.93 $2.29 million N/A N/A

CRYO-CELL International has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Progyny.

Profitability

This table compares Progyny and CRYO-CELL International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Progyny -3.81% 10.04% 4.56% CRYO-CELL International 11.41% -57.17% 8.17%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

54.1% of Progyny shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.0% of CRYO-CELL International shares are owned by institutional investors. 33.3% of Progyny shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 53.8% of CRYO-CELL International shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Progyny and CRYO-CELL International, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Progyny 0 1 7 0 2.88 CRYO-CELL International 0 0 0 0 N/A

Progyny presently has a consensus target price of $33.50, suggesting a potential upside of 20.59%. Given Progyny’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Progyny is more favorable than CRYO-CELL International.

Summary

Progyny beats CRYO-CELL International on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Progyny

Progyny, Inc., a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists. The company also offers Progyny Rx, an integrated pharmacy benefits solution that provides its members with access to the medications needed during their treatment. In addition, it provides surrogacy and adoption expenses for clients and their employees. The company was formerly known as Auxogyn, Inc. and changed its name to Progyny, Inc. in 2015. Progyny, Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About CRYO-CELL International

Cryo-Cell International, Inc. engages in the cellular processing and cryogenic cellular storage with a focus on the collection and preservation of umbilical cord blood stem cells for family use. It provides cord tissue service that stores a section of the umbilical cord tissue, a source of mesenchymal stem cells that are used in regenerative medicine to treat a range of conditions, including heart, kidney, ALS, wound healing, and auto-immune diseases. The company also manufactures and sells PrepaCyte CB processing system, a technology used to process umbilical cord blood stem cells. It stores approximately 500,000 cord blood and cord tissue specimens worldwide. The company markets its cord blood stem cell preservation services directly to expectant parents, as well as by distributing information through obstetricians, pediatricians, childbirth educators, certified nurse-midwives, and other related healthcare professionals. Cryo-Cell International, Inc. was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Oldsmar, Florida.

