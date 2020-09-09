Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) & American Caresource (NASDAQ:GNOW) Financial Analysis

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) and American Caresource (OTCMKTS:GNOW) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Progyny and American Caresource’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Progyny $229.68 million 10.40 -$8.57 million $0.11 252.55 American Caresource N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

American Caresource has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Progyny.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Progyny and American Caresource, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Progyny 0 1 7 0 2.88 American Caresource 0 0 0 0 N/A

Progyny currently has a consensus price target of $33.50, indicating a potential upside of 20.59%. Given Progyny’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Progyny is more favorable than American Caresource.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

54.1% of Progyny shares are owned by institutional investors. 33.3% of Progyny shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 51.5% of American Caresource shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Progyny and American Caresource’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Progyny -3.81% 10.04% 4.56% American Caresource N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Progyny beats American Caresource on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Progyny Company Profile

Progyny, Inc., a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists. The company also offers Progyny Rx, an integrated pharmacy benefits solution that provides its members with access to the medications needed during their treatment. In addition, it provides surrogacy and adoption expenses for clients and their employees. The company was formerly known as Auxogyn, Inc. and changed its name to Progyny, Inc. in 2015. Progyny, Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

American Caresource Company Profile

American CareSource Holdings, Inc. provides urgent and primary care services in the United States. The company operates healthcare centers that offer non-life-threatening out-patient medical care for the treatment of acute, episodic, and chronic medical conditions. Its healthcare centers provide treatment of general medical problems, including colds, flus, ear infections, hypertension, asthma, pneumonia, urinary tract infections, and other conditions; treatment of injuries, such as fractures, dislocations, sprains, bruises, and cuts; minor non-emergent surgical procedures; diagnostic tests, such as X-rays, electrocardiograms, complete blood counts, and urinalyses; and occupational and industrial medical services, including drug testing, workers' compensation cases, and pre-employment physical examinations. It owns and operates 13 urgent and primary care centers, including 2 in Georgia, 2 in Florida, 3 in Alabama, 4 in North Carolina, and 2 in Virginia. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

