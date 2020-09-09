Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $24.13

Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $24.13 and traded as high as $26.49. Power Co. of Canada shares last traded at $25.65, with a volume of 2,266,213 shares.

POW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. CIBC lifted their target price on Power Co. of Canada from C$29.00 to C$31.00 in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Power Co. of Canada from C$29.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. TD Securities lifted their target price on Power Co. of Canada from C$26.00 to C$29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Desjardins upgraded Power Co. of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Power Co. of Canada from C$25.00 to C$27.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$28.60.

The stock has a market cap of $16.62 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.69. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$25.30 and a 200-day moving average of C$24.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.71, a quick ratio of 63.89 and a current ratio of 77.48.

Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported C$0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.50 by C$0.29. The company had revenue of C$20.63 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Power Co. of Canada will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

Power Co. of Canada Company Profile (TSE:POW)

Power Corporation of Canada operates as a diversified international management and holding company with interests primarily in the financial services, sustainable and renewable energy, asset management, communications, and other business sectors in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through Lifeco, IGM Financial, and Pargesa segments.

