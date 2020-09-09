POA (POA) One Day Trading Volume Reaches $430,499.00

POA (CURRENCY:POA) traded up 13.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on September 9th. One POA coin can now be bought for $0.0243 or 0.00000237 BTC on popular exchanges including Bancor Network, IDEX, HitBTC and Binance. POA has a total market cap of $6.78 million and $430,499.00 worth of POA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, POA has traded down 29.5% against the U.S. dollar.

About POA

Get POA alerts:

POA is a PoA coin that uses the Proof-of-Authority hashing algorithm. It launched on July 20th, 2017. POA’s total supply is 279,233,117 coins. The Reddit community for POA is /r/POA and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. POA’s official Twitter account is @poanetwork. The official website for POA is poa.network. POA’s official message board is medium.com/poa-network.

POA can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Bibox, Ethfinex, Binance, Bancor Network and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as POA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire POA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy POA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for POA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for POA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.