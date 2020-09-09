POA Network (POA) Price Reaches $0.0176 on Major Exchanges

POA Network (CURRENCY:POA) traded down 0.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on September 9th. POA Network has a total market capitalization of $3.87 million and approximately $680,941.00 worth of POA Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, POA Network has traded 4.1% higher against the dollar. One POA Network coin can now be bought for about $0.0176 or 0.00000213 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Ethfinex, Bancor Network, Bibox and HitBTC.

About POA Network

Get POA Network alerts:

POA Network (CRYPTO:POA) is a PoA coin that uses the Proof-of-Authority hashing algorithm. It launched on July 20th, 2017. POA Network’s total supply is 252,193,195 coins and its circulating supply is 220,167,621 coins. POA Network’s official message board is medium.com/poa-network. The Reddit community for POA Network is /r/POA and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. POA Network’s official website is poa.network. POA Network’s official Twitter account is @poanetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

POA Network can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, HitBTC, Bibox, Binance, Ethfinex and Bancor Network. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as POA Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade POA Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase POA Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for POA Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for POA Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.