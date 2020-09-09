PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) Updates FY 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) issued an update on its FY 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 2.16-2.26 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.20.

PNM Resources stock opened at $41.76 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. PNM Resources has a 12 month low of $27.08 and a 12 month high of $56.14. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.56. The firm has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a PE ratio of 18.70, a P/E/G ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.58.

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.05. PNM Resources had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 11.57%. The firm had revenue of $357.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $345.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that PNM Resources will post 2.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 7th were given a dividend of $0.308 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 6th. This represents a $1.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. PNM Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.94%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded PNM Resources from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Monday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered PNM Resources from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. UBS Group increased their target price on PNM Resources from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Barclays raised PNM Resources from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on PNM Resources from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $45.89.

About PNM Resources

PNM Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the energy and energy-related businesses in the United States. It operates through Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM) and Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP) segments. The PNM segment is primarily involved in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity.

