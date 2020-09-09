PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) Releases FY20 Earnings Guidance

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) updated its FY20 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.16-2.26 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.19. PNM Resources also updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 2.16-2.26 EPS.

PNM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co raised PNM Resources from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. UBS Group upped their price target on PNM Resources from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PNM Resources from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of PNM Resources from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of PNM Resources from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Monday, August 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $45.89.

Shares of NYSE PNM opened at $41.76 on Wednesday. PNM Resources has a 52 week low of $27.08 and a 52 week high of $56.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $43.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.56.

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $357.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $345.13 million. PNM Resources had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 11.57%. The company’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that PNM Resources will post 2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 14th. Investors of record on Friday, August 7th were given a $0.308 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 6th. This represents a $1.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. PNM Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.94%.

About PNM Resources

PNM Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the energy and energy-related businesses in the United States. It operates through Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM) and Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP) segments. The PNM segment is primarily involved in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity.

