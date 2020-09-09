Pluralsight (NASDAQ:PS) Lowered to “Strong Sell” at BidaskClub

Pluralsight (NASDAQ:PS) was downgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on PS. Barclays lifted their price target on Pluralsight from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on Pluralsight from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective (up from $20.00) on shares of Pluralsight in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Pluralsight in a report on Thursday, May 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Finally, DA Davidson assumed coverage on Pluralsight in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.65.

Shares of NASDAQ:PS traded up $0.26 on Wednesday, hitting $16.96. The stock had a trading volume of 6,573 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,265,675. Pluralsight has a twelve month low of $6.59 and a twelve month high of $22.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.30. The company has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.41 and a beta of 2.44.

Pluralsight (NASDAQ:PS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.03. Pluralsight had a negative return on equity of 57.32% and a negative net margin of 36.22%. The business had revenue of $94.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.06) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Pluralsight will post -0.96 EPS for the current year.

In other Pluralsight news, major shareholder Insight Holdings Group, Llc sold 4,040,690 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.92, for a total transaction of $76,449,854.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Frederick Onion sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.92, for a total value of $627,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,111,736 shares of company stock valued at $77,915,354 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 21.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PS. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in Pluralsight by 1,542.1% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 2,159 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pluralsight by 81.5% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in shares of Pluralsight by 122.1% during the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,950 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Pluralsight by 146.9% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 5,789 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Pluralsight during the 1st quarter valued at $115,000. 81.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pluralsight Company Profile

Pluralsight, Inc provides a technology skill development solutions worldwide. Its cloud-based technology skills platform offers a range of tools, including skill and role assessment tool, which uses machine learning and advanced algorithms to measure a user's skills, benchmark that user against others in the industry, and recommend opportunities for growth; and Course Library that include a digital ecosystem of thousands of on-demand courses across a range of technology subject areas, such as cloud, mobile, security, IT, and data.

