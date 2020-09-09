Plantronics Inc (NYSE:PLT) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.44 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Plantronics Inc (NYSE:PLT) to announce $0.44 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Plantronics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.41 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.47. Plantronics posted earnings of $1.24 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 64.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Plantronics will report full year earnings of $1.77 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.53 to $1.98. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $2.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.05 to $2.57. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Plantronics.

Plantronics (NYSE:PLT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.67. The business had revenue of $365.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $353.03 million. Plantronics had a negative net margin of 52.48% and a positive return on equity of 17.30%. Plantronics’s revenue was down 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.32 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have commented on PLT shares. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Plantronics from $24.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Plantronics in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Plantronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Plantronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Sidoti upgraded shares of Plantronics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.00.

Plantronics stock traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.94. 9,698 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 983,024. The company’s fifty day moving average is $17.08 and its 200-day moving average is $13.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market cap of $474.26 million, a PE ratio of -0.57 and a beta of 1.93. Plantronics has a 52 week low of $4.60 and a 52 week high of $42.44.

In related news, major shareholder Private Holdings I. L. Triangle sold 4,065,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.25, for a total value of $53,870,074.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Plantronics in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Plantronics in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Aigen Investment Management LP raised its position in shares of Plantronics by 138.0% during the 1st quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 4,593 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 2,663 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Plantronics by 284.1% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,535 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 4,094 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P increased its position in Plantronics by 141.7% during the first quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 7,039 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 4,127 shares during the period.

Plantronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets integrated communications and collaborations solutions for consumers and businesses worldwide. The company offers its communications and collaboration solutions for voice, video, and content sharing, as well as a line of support and services for the workplace under the Polycom brand.

