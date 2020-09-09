Piper Sandler Weighs in on Patterson Companies, Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:PDCO)

Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler increased their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for Patterson Companies in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, September 3rd. Piper Sandler analyst J. Bednar now anticipates that the company will earn $0.36 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.34. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Patterson Companies’ Q3 2021 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.49 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.62 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.54 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.77 EPS.

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 3rd. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.09. Patterson Companies had a positive return on equity of 12.24% and a negative net margin of 10.99%. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. UBS Group raised their target price on Patterson Companies from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Bank of America raised their target price on Patterson Companies from $27.50 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Patterson Companies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $11.00 to $21.00 in a report on Thursday, June 25th. BidaskClub cut Patterson Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, ValuEngine cut Patterson Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Patterson Companies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.63.

Shares of NASDAQ:PDCO opened at $24.17 on Monday. Patterson Companies has a twelve month low of $12.93 and a twelve month high of $30.38. The firm has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a PE ratio of -3.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.44. The business has a fifty day moving average of $26.87 and a 200-day moving average of $21.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PDCO. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Patterson Companies during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. CWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in Patterson Companies in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Patterson Companies by 26.7% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 907 shares during the period. AJO LP bought a new position in Patterson Companies in the 2nd quarter worth $97,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in Patterson Companies in the 2nd quarter worth $99,000. 89.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Patterson Companies Company Profile

Patterson Companies, Inc distributes and sells dental and animal health products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through Dental and Animal Health segments. The company's Dental segment offers consumable products, such as infection control, restorative materials, hand instruments, and sterilization products; basic and advanced technology dental equipment; patient education systems; and office forms and stationery.

