Piper Sandler Lowers Investors Real Estate Trust Reit (NYSE:IRET) Price Target to $80.00

Investors Real Estate Trust Reit (NYSE:IRET) had its price target dropped by equities researchers at Piper Sandler from $83.00 to $80.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price target points to a potential upside of 16.35% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Investors Real Estate Trust Reit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. TheStreet lowered Investors Real Estate Trust Reit from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Raymond James lowered Investors Real Estate Trust Reit from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. BTIG Research upped their price objective on Investors Real Estate Trust Reit from $72.50 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on shares of Investors Real Estate Trust Reit in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Investors Real Estate Trust Reit presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.50.

Shares of IRET stock opened at $68.76 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $71.11 and a 200 day moving average of $67.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $899.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.83 and a beta of 1.01. Investors Real Estate Trust Reit has a 1 year low of $43.58 and a 1 year high of $85.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.17 and a quick ratio of 0.17.

Investors Real Estate Trust Reit (NYSE:IRET) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.05. Investors Real Estate Trust Reit had a return on equity of 13.32% and a net margin of 40.53%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Investors Real Estate Trust Reit will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Investors Real Estate Trust Reit by 61.6% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 88,515 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,868,000 after purchasing an additional 33,733 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Investors Real Estate Trust Reit by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 20,958 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,153,000 after purchasing an additional 2,051 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of Investors Real Estate Trust Reit by 53.6% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 44,602 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,453,000 after buying an additional 15,555 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Investors Real Estate Trust Reit by 30.5% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 188,032 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,342,000 after purchasing an additional 43,996 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Investors Real Estate Trust Reit by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 90,866 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,405,000 after purchasing an additional 2,705 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.95% of the company’s stock.

Investors Real Estate Trust Reit Company Profile

IRET is a real estate company focused on the ownership, management, acquisition, redevelopment, and development of apartment communities. As of December 31, 2018, IRET owned interests in 87 apartment communities consisting of 13,702 apartment homes. IRET's common shares and Series C preferred shares are publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE symbols: IRET and IRET PRC, respectively).

