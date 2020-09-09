Pioneer Energy Services (OTCMKTS:PESXQ) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.03

Pioneer Energy Services Corp (OTCMKTS:PESXQ) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.03 and traded as high as $0.03. Pioneer Energy Services shares last traded at $0.03, with a volume of 464,700 shares trading hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pioneer Energy Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.03.

Pioneer Energy Services (OTCMKTS:PESXQ) last released its earnings results on Monday, June 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.11). Pioneer Energy Services had a negative return on equity of 117.81% and a negative net margin of 34.94%. The firm had revenue of $114.32 million during the quarter.

Pioneer Energy Services Company Profile (OTCMKTS:PESXQ)

Pioneer Energy Services Corp. provides land-based drilling and production services to oil and gas exploration and production companies. It provides contract land drilling services in the Marcellus/Utica, Permian Basin and Eagle Ford, and Bakken regions, as well as in Colombia. The company operates 16 AC rigs in the United States and 8 SCR rigs in Colombia.

