Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) PT Lowered to $84.00

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) had its price objective reduced by Piper Sandler from $87.00 to $84.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. Piper Sandler’s target price indicates a potential upside of 44.93% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on PSX. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Phillips 66 from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of Phillips 66 from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $77.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $95.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Phillips 66 in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.35.

Shares of PSX opened at $57.96 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.25. Phillips 66 has a twelve month low of $40.04 and a twelve month high of $119.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $62.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.48. The firm has a market cap of $25.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.92, a PEG ratio of 13.41 and a beta of 1.51.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.55). The company had revenue of $11.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.92 billion. Phillips 66 had a negative net margin of 1.32% and a positive return on equity of 8.76%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.02 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John E. Lowe acquired 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $68.43 per share, for a total transaction of $102,645.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 5,000 shares of company stock worth $325,600. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 5.2% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 999,701 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $71,878,000 after acquiring an additional 49,456 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 145.7% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,892,401 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $111,614,000 after acquiring an additional 1,122,225 shares during the period. Somerset Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 6.5% in the second quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 20,556 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,478,000 after acquiring an additional 1,249 shares during the period. HNP Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the second quarter valued at about $242,000. Finally, Busey Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the second quarter valued at about $254,000. 65.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

