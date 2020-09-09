Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) PT Lowered to $84.00

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) had its price objective reduced by Piper Sandler from $87.00 to $84.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. Piper Sandler’s target price indicates a potential upside of 44.93% from the company’s current price.
A number of other brokerages have also commented on PSX. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Phillips 66 from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of Phillips 66 from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $77.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $95.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Phillips 66 in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.35.
Shares of PSX opened at $57.96 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.25. Phillips 66 has a twelve month low of $40.04 and a twelve month high of $119.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $62.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.48. The firm has a market cap of $25.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.92, a PEG ratio of 13.41 and a beta of 1.51.
In related news, Director John E. Lowe acquired 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $68.43 per share, for a total transaction of $102,645.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 5,000 shares of company stock worth $325,600. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 5.2% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 999,701 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $71,878,000 after acquiring an additional 49,456 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 145.7% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,892,401 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $111,614,000 after acquiring an additional 1,122,225 shares during the period. Somerset Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 6.5% in the second quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 20,556 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,478,000 after acquiring an additional 1,249 shares during the period. HNP Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the second quarter valued at about $242,000. Finally, Busey Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the second quarter valued at about $254,000. 65.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Phillips 66 Company Profile
Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.
Further Reading: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?
Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.