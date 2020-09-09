PetIQ (NASDAQ:PETQ) Cut to “Hold” at BidaskClub

PetIQ (NASDAQ:PETQ) was downgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of PetIQ in a report on Friday, August 7th. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on PetIQ from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Guggenheim raised their price objective on PetIQ from $130.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on PetIQ from $44.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut PetIQ from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. PetIQ currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.00.

Get PetIQ alerts:

Shares of PETQ traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $31.54. The stock had a trading volume of 1,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 408,893. PetIQ has a 12 month low of $15.83 and a 12 month high of $38.99. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.54. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $935.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.55.

In other news, Director Will Santana sold 24,349 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.76, for a total transaction of $773,324.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Company insiders own 24.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PETQ. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in PetIQ in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of PetIQ during the second quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of PetIQ by 99.9% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 1,971 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of PetIQ by 162.9% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 3,810 shares during the period. Finally, Xcel Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PetIQ during the second quarter valued at approximately $227,000.

PetIQ Company Profile

PetIQ, Inc operates as a pet health and wellness company. It operates through two segments, Products and Services. It manufactures and distributes veterinarian services and veterinarian-grade pet products, including prescription (Rx) medications, over-the-counter (OTC) flea and tick preventatives, and health and wellness products for dogs and cats.

Recommended Story: Why Invest in Dividend Achievers?

Receive News & Ratings for PetIQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PetIQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.