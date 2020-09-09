Penny Hughes Purchases 2,478 Shares of GYM Group PLC (LON:GYM) Stock

GYM Group PLC (LON:GYM) insider Penny Hughes purchased 2,478 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 160 ($2.09) per share, for a total transaction of £3,964.80 ($5,180.71).

LON:GYM opened at GBX 154.40 ($2.02) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 197.53, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market cap of $256.15 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.53. GYM Group PLC has a 52 week low of GBX 73 ($0.95) and a 52 week high of GBX 316 ($4.13). The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 150.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 163.60.

GYM Group (LON:GYM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 2nd. The company reported GBX (14.90) (($0.19)) EPS for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that GYM Group PLC will post 890.0000633 earnings per share for the current year.

GYM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 220 ($2.87) price target on shares of GYM Group in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 300 ($3.92) price target on shares of GYM Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 300 ($3.92) price target on shares of GYM Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of GYM Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of GYM Group in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, GYM Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 294.17 ($3.84).

GYM Group Company Profile

The Gym Group plc operates health and fitness facilities in the United Kingdom. As of March 19, 2019, it operated 160 gyms. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in Croydon, the United Kingdom.

