Pender Growth Fund Inc (CVE:PTF) Insider Buys C$22,304.94 in Stock

Pender Growth Fund Inc (CVE:PTF) insider PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. purchased 6,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$3.23 per share, for a total transaction of C$22,304.94. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 39,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$126,688.83.

PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, September 3rd, PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. purchased 2,000 shares of Pender Growth Fund stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$3.40 per share, for a total transaction of C$6,790.00.

On Monday, August 17th, PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. purchased 26,300 shares of Pender Growth Fund stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$2.96 per share, for a total transaction of C$77,842.74.

Shares of PTF stock opened at C$3.40 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$3.01 and its 200-day moving average price is C$3.18. The stock has a market cap of $23.12 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.42. Pender Growth Fund Inc has a twelve month low of C$2.50 and a twelve month high of C$3.80.

Pender Growth Fund Inc specializes in later stage, special situations, and restructuring investments. The fund also provides expansion capital and invests in small caps and Eligible Small Businesses ("ESBs"). It seeks to invest in illiquid public and private companies in information technology, communications, life sciences, and proprietary technologies sectors and undervalued technology companies.

