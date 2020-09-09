Peloton (PTON) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Peloton (NASDAQ:PTON) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, September 10th. Analysts expect Peloton to post earnings of $0.09 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:PTON opened at $85.60 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $69.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.01. Peloton has a twelve month low of $17.70 and a twelve month high of $92.50. The company has a current ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PTON. Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Peloton from $84.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. BofA Securities increased their target price on shares of Peloton from $54.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Peloton in a report on Friday, June 19th. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on shares of Peloton from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Peloton from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.33.

In related news, insider Mariana Garavaglia sold 5,209 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.18, for a total value of $433,284.62. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,310 shares in the company, valued at $524,865.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Jill Woodworth sold 49,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.02, for a total value of $2,994,998.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 49,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,994,998. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 140,209 shares of company stock valued at $7,912,083.

About Peloton

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

