Peloton (NASDAQ:PTON) PT Raised to $110.00

Peloton (NASDAQ:PTON) had its price target increased by equities research analysts at Cowen from $70.00 to $110.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Cowen’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 23.24% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on PTON. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Peloton in a research report on Friday, June 19th. BofA Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Peloton from $54.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Peloton from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on shares of Peloton from $82.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Argus upped their target price on shares of Peloton from $38.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.59.

Shares of Peloton stock opened at $89.26 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 3.32 and a quick ratio of 2.96. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.01. Peloton has a 12-month low of $17.70 and a 12-month high of $92.50.

In other Peloton news, insider Mariana Garavaglia sold 5,209 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.18, for a total transaction of $433,284.62. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,310 shares in the company, valued at approximately $524,865.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Jill Woodworth sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.07, for a total transaction of $2,002,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 40,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,002,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 140,209 shares of company stock worth $7,912,083 in the last 90 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PTON. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Peloton by 402.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,283,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $940,726,000 after purchasing an additional 13,043,301 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Peloton by 317.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,707,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $849,654,000 after purchasing an additional 11,185,667 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in shares of Peloton by 478.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 8,060,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,010,000 after purchasing an additional 6,666,218 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Peloton by 85.3% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,355,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,395,000 after purchasing an additional 4,306,563 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd increased its position in shares of Peloton by 304.8% during the 2nd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 5,274,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,708,000 after purchasing an additional 3,971,475 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.54% of the company’s stock.

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

