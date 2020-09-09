Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Position Decreased by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. cut its position in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,679,243 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 220,531 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 7.72% of Paychex worth $2,096,702,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Paychex during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Bainco International Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Paychex in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Paychex in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Paychex in the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paychex in the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. 69.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PAYX traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $74.30. 6,841 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,286,293. The company has a market capitalization of $26.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.44, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $74.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.54. Paychex, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $47.87 and a fifty-two week high of $90.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 7th. The business services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $915.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $910.68 million. Paychex had a return on equity of 40.76% and a net margin of 27.18%. The business’s revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Paychex, Inc. will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 27th. Investors of record on Monday, August 3rd were given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 31st. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.34%. Paychex’s payout ratio is 82.67%.

In related news, insider Stephanie L. Schaeffer sold 4,342 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.30, for a total value of $318,268.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 58,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,294,720.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Efrain Rivera sold 38,810 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.40, for a total value of $2,848,654.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 99,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,313,135.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 616,149 shares of company stock valued at $45,164,779. Corporate insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Paychex from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Paychex from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Paychex from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on Paychex from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Paychex from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.17.

Paychex, Inc provides payroll, human resource (HR), retirement, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

