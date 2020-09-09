Paul Stockton Buys 9 Shares of Rathbone Brothers plc (LON:RAT) Stock

Rathbone Brothers plc (LON:RAT) insider Paul Stockton bought 9 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 1,692 ($22.11) per share, with a total value of £152.28 ($198.98).

Paul Stockton also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Rathbone Brothers alerts:

On Monday, July 6th, Paul Stockton bought 10 shares of Rathbone Brothers stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 1,460 ($19.08) per share, with a total value of £146 ($190.77).

LON RAT opened at GBX 1,680 ($21.95) on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,648.76 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,521.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $963.95 million and a P/E ratio of 29.11. Rathbone Brothers plc has a 52 week low of GBX 1,200 ($15.68) and a 52 week high of GBX 2,455 ($32.08). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.19, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 1.09.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 3rd will be paid a GBX 25 ($0.33) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.49%. Rathbone Brothers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 119.86%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on RAT shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Rathbone Brothers from GBX 1,700 ($22.21) to GBX 1,730 ($22.61) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Shore Capital raised their price target on Rathbone Brothers from GBX 1,485 ($19.40) to GBX 1,750 ($22.87) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Rathbone Brothers in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,595 ($33.91) price target (up from GBX 2,425 ($31.69)) on shares of Rathbone Brothers in a report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Rathbone Brothers from GBX 1,470 ($19.21) to GBX 1,550 ($20.25) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 1,982.50 ($25.90).

Rathbone Brothers Company Profile

Rathbone Brothers Plc, through its subsidiaries, provides personalized investment and wealth management services for private clients, charities, and trustees in the United Kingdom and Jersey. Its services include discretionary investment management, unit trusts, financial planning, banking and loan, and unitized portfolio services, as well as trust, legal, estate, and tax advisory services.

Featured Article: What does a neutral rating on stocks mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Rathbone Brothers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rathbone Brothers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.