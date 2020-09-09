Parsley Energy Inc (NYSE:PE) Holdings Lowered by Balyasny Asset Management LLC

Balyasny Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Parsley Energy Inc (NYSE:PE) by 42.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,474,094 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 1,080,347 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC owned about 0.36% of Parsley Energy worth $15,743,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Parsley Energy by 122.9% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,458 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,458 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Parsley Energy by 500.4% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,822 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 2,352 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Parsley Energy by 39.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,894 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,389 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Parsley Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in Parsley Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $63,000. 72.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Parsley Energy news, insider Colin Roberts sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.14, for a total value of $334,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 279,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,113,485.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Bryan Sheffield sold 300,000 shares of Parsley Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.46, for a total value of $3,438,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,310,686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $106,700,461.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 630,000 shares of company stock worth $7,408,200 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 19.42% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PE. Cowen increased their price objective on Parsley Energy from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Northland Securities began coverage on Parsley Energy in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler raised Parsley Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Parsley Energy from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on Parsley Energy from $14.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.83.

Shares of NYSE PE traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.92. 62,554 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,039,444. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a PE ratio of 11.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 2.25. The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.92. Parsley Energy Inc has a fifty-two week low of $3.92 and a fifty-two week high of $20.80.

Parsley Energy (NYSE:PE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $220.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $327.18 million. Parsley Energy had a positive return on equity of 5.13% and a negative net margin of 200.23%. Research analysts forecast that Parsley Energy Inc will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 8th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 4th. Parsley Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.86%.

Parsley Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin in west Texas and Southeastern New Mexico. As of December 31, 2018, its acreage position consisted of 198,946 net acres, including 154,107 net acres in the Midland Basin and 44,839 net acres in the Delaware Basin; and operated 425.3 net acres of the horizontal wells and 735.7 net acres of the vertical wells, as well an estimated proved oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquid reserves of 521.7 MMBoe.

