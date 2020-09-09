Pandion Therapeutics Holdco LLC (NASDAQ:ITOS) to Post Q3 2020 Earnings of ($0.25) Per Share, SVB Leerink Forecasts

Pandion Therapeutics Holdco LLC (NASDAQ:ITOS) – Investment analysts at SVB Leerink lowered their Q3 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Pandion Therapeutics Holdco in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, September 2nd. SVB Leerink analyst D. Graybosch now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.25) for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.23). SVB Leerink currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Pandion Therapeutics Holdco’s Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.24) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($1.68) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.88) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.92) EPS.

ITOS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Pandion Therapeutics Holdco in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush assumed coverage on Pandion Therapeutics Holdco in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Pandion Therapeutics Holdco in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock.

Pandion Therapeutics Holdco stock opened at $27.02 on Monday. Pandion Therapeutics Holdco has a one year low of $17.50 and a one year high of $34.33.

Pandion Therapeutics Holdco Company Profile

Iteos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of immuno-oncology therapeutics for cancer patients. Its product pipeline includes EOS-850, a small molecule antagonist of the adenosine A2a receptor; and EOS-448, an antagonist of TIGIT or T-cell immunoreceptor with Ig and ITIM domains.

