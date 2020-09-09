Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR) Downgraded by BidaskClub

Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR) was downgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on Palomar from $95.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Palomar from $64.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Palomar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $91.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.43.

Shares of PLMR stock traded up $6.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $105.05. 550 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 246,807. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $99.43 and its 200-day moving average is $73.30. The company has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.65 and a beta of -0.01. Palomar has a fifty-two week low of $33.50 and a fifty-two week high of $121.87.

Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $42.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.24 million. Palomar had a return on equity of 17.46% and a net margin of 28.80%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Palomar will post 2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Palomar news, CFO T Christopher Uchida sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.81, for a total value of $49,686.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,275,963.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Andrew T. Robinson sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.52, for a total transaction of $198,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 129,115 shares in the company, valued at $10,267,224.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 67,300 shares of company stock worth $6,071,961. 7.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Palomar by 6.5% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Palomar by 61.0% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 810 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Palomar during the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Palomar by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 200,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,212,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nicholas Investment Partners LP boosted its stake in shares of Palomar by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners LP now owns 63,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,415,000 after acquiring an additional 787 shares in the last quarter. 90.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

