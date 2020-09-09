Pacific City Financial (NYSE:PCB) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pacific City Financial (NYSE:PCB) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “PCB Bancorp is a bank holding company which, through its subsidiaries, offers savings accounts, debit and credit cards, personal and business loans, cash management, certificate of deposits, online banking, mortgages, wealth management and e-statements. PCB Bancorp, formerly known as Pacific City Financial Corp, is based in Los Angeles, United States. “

Pacific City Financial stock opened at $9.35 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.92. Pacific City Financial has a 52 week low of $7.31 and a 52 week high of $17.75.

Pacific City Financial (NYSE:PCB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $18.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.70 million.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 28th.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp grew its position in Pacific City Financial by 6.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 204,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,004,000 after acquiring an additional 11,971 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Pacific City Financial by 1.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 766,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,494,000 after acquiring an additional 10,948 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Pacific City Financial by 10.0% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 151,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,486,000 after acquiring an additional 13,842 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Pacific City Financial during the second quarter valued at about $113,000. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its position in Pacific City Financial by 14.4% during the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 114,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,179,000 after acquiring an additional 14,396 shares during the period.

About Pacific City Financial

Pacific City Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Pacific City Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to individuals, professionals, and small-to-medium sized businesses in Southern California. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

