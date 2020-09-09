Own 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $465,969.00 (CHX)

Own (CURRENCY:CHX) traded up 7.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on September 9th. One Own token can now be purchased for about $0.0239 or 0.00000248 BTC on exchanges including IDEX, Bancor Network, DDEX and HitBTC. Own has a market cap of $2.38 million and $465,969.00 worth of Own was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Own has traded 35.2% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001471 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.68 or 0.00045702 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00006030 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $515.12 or 0.05028024 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002484 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00004180 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.67 or 0.00035871 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.37 or 0.00052391 BTC.

Own Token Profile

CHX is a token. It launched on March 25th, 2018. Own’s total supply is 168,956,522 tokens and its circulating supply is 99,719,012 tokens. The official website for Own is weown.com . Own’s official message board is medium.com/ownmarket . The Reddit community for Own is /r/OwnMarket and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Own’s official Twitter account is @OwnMarket and its Facebook page is accessible here

Own Token Trading

Own can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bancor Network, IDEX, DDEX and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Own directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Own should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Own using one of the exchanges listed above.

