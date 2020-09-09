Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR) was upgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on OTTR. TheStreet cut shares of Otter Tail from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Otter Tail in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Sidoti upgraded shares of Otter Tail from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Otter Tail from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Otter Tail has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.50.

NASDAQ:OTTR traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $37.89. The stock had a trading volume of 110,299 shares, compared to its average volume of 108,644. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Otter Tail has a 1-year low of $30.95 and a 1-year high of $57.74. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.62 and a beta of 0.32.

Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $192.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.93 million. Otter Tail had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 10.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Otter Tail will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Otter Tail by 283.7% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 19,268 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $857,000 after buying an additional 14,246 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Otter Tail by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 117,748 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,235,000 after acquiring an additional 13,455 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Otter Tail by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 17,020 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $757,000 after acquiring an additional 2,150 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Otter Tail during the 1st quarter valued at about $374,000. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Otter Tail during the 1st quarter valued at about $6,075,000. 46.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Otter Tail Company Profile

Otter Tail Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in electric, manufacturing, and plastics businesses in the United States. The company's Electric segment produces, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy in Minnesota, North Dakota, and South Dakota; and operates as a participant in the Midcontinent Independent System Operator, Inc markets.

