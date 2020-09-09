Orchard Therapeutics PLC – (NASDAQ:ORTX) Shares Sold by Driehaus Capital Management LLC

Driehaus Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Orchard Therapeutics PLC – (NASDAQ:ORTX) by 69.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 438,094 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,002,650 shares during the period. Driehaus Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.45% of Orchard Therapeutics worth $2,629,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RA Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Orchard Therapeutics by 62.2% in the first quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 10,364,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,048,000 after buying an additional 3,974,757 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Orchard Therapeutics by 19.2% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,681,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,089,000 after purchasing an additional 431,502 shares during the period. Vivo Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Orchard Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $12,253,000. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC boosted its position in Orchard Therapeutics by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,488,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,207,000 after buying an additional 179,717 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of Orchard Therapeutics by 6,219.5% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 978,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,371,000 after acquiring an additional 963,397 shares in the last quarter. 70.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ORTX opened at $5.42 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.07, a current ratio of 6.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.86. Orchard Therapeutics PLC – has a 52 week low of $4.44 and a 52 week high of $17.48.

Orchard Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ORTX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.05). Sell-side analysts forecast that Orchard Therapeutics PLC – will post -1.84 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. BidaskClub downgraded Orchard Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Orchard Therapeutics in a report on Monday, June 1st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Orchard Therapeutics from $26.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Orchard Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised Orchard Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.40.

Orchard Therapeutics Profile

Orchard Therapeutics plc, integrated biopharmaceutical company, develops gene therapies for serious and life-threatening rare diseases. The company's gene therapy approach seeks to transform a patient's hematopoietic stem cells into a gene-modified drug product to treat the patient's disease through a single administration.

