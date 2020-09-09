OrbitalEnergyGroupInc . (NYSE:OEG) Chairman William J. Clough Buys 25,000 Shares

OrbitalEnergyGroupInc . (NYSE:OEG) Chairman William J. Clough purchased 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $0.49 per share, with a total value of $12,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 160,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $78,481.34. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE OEG opened at $0.53 on Wednesday. OrbitalEnergyGroupInc . has a twelve month low of $0.45 and a twelve month high of $1.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.59.

OrbitalEnergyGroupInc . (NYSE:OEG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 18th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $7.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.80 million.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Heartland Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of OrbitalEnergyGroupInc . in the second quarter valued at $876,000. Grace & White Inc. NY acquired a new stake in shares of OrbitalEnergyGroupInc . in the second quarter valued at $498,000. Marathon Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of OrbitalEnergyGroupInc . in the second quarter valued at $151,000. Perritt Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of OrbitalEnergyGroupInc . during the second quarter valued at $121,000. Finally, Cowen Prime Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OrbitalEnergyGroupInc . during the second quarter valued at $106,000.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded OrbitalEnergyGroupInc . from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 22nd.

About OrbitalEnergyGroupInc .

CUI Global, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the design, installation, and the commissioning of industrial gas sampling, measurement, and delivery systems in the United States and United Kingdom. It manufactures and delivers a range of technologies, including environmental monitoring, gas metering, process control, telemetry, gas sampling, and bio methane monitoring to the gas utilities, power generation, emissions, manufacturing, and automotive industries.

