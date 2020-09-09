Oracle (ORCL) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, September 10th. Analysts expect Oracle to post earnings of $0.75 per share for the quarter. Oracle has set its Q1 2021

After-Hours guidance at 0.84-0.88 EPS and its Q1 guidance at $0.84-0.88 EPS.Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 16th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.12. Oracle had a net margin of 25.94% and a return on equity of 72.76%. The business had revenue of $10.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.72 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.16 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Oracle to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:ORCL opened at $55.32 on Wednesday. Oracle has a fifty-two week low of $39.71 and a fifty-two week high of $59.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $171.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.44, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a current ratio of 3.03. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.13.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Argus cut shares of Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Oracle from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. BNP Paribas cut shares of Oracle from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Oracle from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $52.00 target price (up from $48.00) on shares of Oracle in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.98.

In other Oracle news, insider Edward Screven sold 700,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.14, for a total value of $37,898,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,001,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $162,496,824.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Lawrence Joseph Ellison sold 1,400,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.60, for a total transaction of $77,840,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,140,132,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,391,358,826.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,300,000 shares of company stock worth $344,646,000 in the last ninety days. 36.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

