Optical Cable (OCC) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Optical Cable (NASDAQ:OCC) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, September 10th.

Optical Cable (NASDAQ:OCC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 12th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $14.86 million during the quarter. Optical Cable had a negative return on equity of 30.58% and a negative net margin of 9.50%.

Optical Cable stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.44. 40,600 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,655. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.10 million, a PE ratio of -2.98 and a beta of 0.86. Optical Cable has a fifty-two week low of $2.05 and a fifty-two week high of $3.67. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 2.06.

Optical Cable Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells fiber optic and copper data communications cabling and connectivity solutions primarily for the enterprise market in the United States and internationally. The company provides fiber optic cables for high bandwidth transmission of data, video, and voice communications; and copper datacom cables, including unshielded and shielded twisted pair.

