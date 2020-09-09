ONO PHARMACEUTI/ADR (OTCMKTS:OPHLY) Stock Price Down 2.7%

ONO PHARMACEUTI/ADR (OTCMKTS:OPHLY)’s stock price fell 2.7% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $9.90 and last traded at $9.92. 10,543 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 39% from the average session volume of 17,302 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.20.

Separately, Mizuho upgraded shares of ONO PHARMACEUTI/ADR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.55.

Ono Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd. produces and sells pharmaceuticals and diagnostic reagents worldwide. Its products include OPDIVO intravenous infusions for the treatment of malignant tumor; KYPROLIS, a proteasome inhibitor for intravenous injection; EMEND capsules/PROEMEND intravenous injections for chemotherapy-induced nausea and vomiting; GLACTIV and FORXIGA tablets for type 2 diabetes; KINEDAK tablets to treat diabetic peripheral neuropathy; PARSABIV, an intravenous injection for dialysis patients; RECALBON tablets to treat osteoporosis; ORENCIA injections for rheumatoid arthritis; RIVASTACH patches for Alzheimer's disease; ONOACT injections for treating tachyarrhythmia; Staybla tablets for overactive bladder; OPALMON tablets to treat peripheral circulatory disorder; ONON capsules and dry syrups for bronchial asthma and allergic rhinitis; and Foipan tablets to treat chronic pancreatitis and postoperative reflux esophagitis.

