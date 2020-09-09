Okta Inc (NASDAQ:OKTA) Shares Sold by First Republic Investment Management Inc.

First Republic Investment Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Okta Inc (NASDAQ:OKTA) by 7.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,654 shares of the company’s stock after selling 955 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Okta were worth $2,333,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OKTA. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its position in shares of Okta by 182.2% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 247,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,235,000 after buying an additional 159,653 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Okta by 24.9% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 11,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,740,000 after acquiring an additional 2,230 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Okta by 19.6% during the first quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 45,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,622,000 after acquiring an additional 7,527 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Okta by 2.3% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 144,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,693,000 after acquiring an additional 3,290 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Okta by 67.6% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 36,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,431,000 after acquiring an additional 14,623 shares during the period. 77.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Okta alerts:

NASDAQ OKTA opened at $197.13 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $209.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $173.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 5.07 and a current ratio of 5.07. Okta Inc has a 1 year low of $88.66 and a 1 year high of $231.29.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 27th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $200.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $186.37 million. Okta had a negative return on equity of 35.07% and a negative net margin of 32.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.05) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Okta Inc will post -1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Okta news, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 159,641 shares of Okta stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.87, for a total transaction of $31,747,805.67. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 90,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,962,535.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO William E. Losch sold 30,000 shares of Okta stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.78, for a total value of $5,573,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,932 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,517,186.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 458,896 shares of company stock worth $92,737,399. Corporate insiders own 12.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on OKTA shares. BTIG Research cut shares of Okta from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Okta from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Okta from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of Okta from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Okta in a research note on Friday, May 29th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $203.75.

Okta Company Profile

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access their applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices with a single entry of their user credentials; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication, a product that provides an additional layer of security for cloud, mobile, and Web applications, as well as for data; Lifecycle Management, which enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; and API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs.It also offers customer support and training, and professional services.

Recommended Story: Diversification Important in Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OKTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Okta Inc (NASDAQ:OKTA).

Receive News & Ratings for Okta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Okta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.